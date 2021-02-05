In my review of the first three episodes of Marvel Cinematic Universe's first Disney+ series, WandaVision, I had written about how I can only share my proper opinion on the show after watching the remaining episodes. The recreation of the yesteryear sitcom culture is a fine idea, and Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany as Vision were doing excellent work, but WandaVision had left me wanting more. That opinion began changing with the fourth episode, that showed what's happening in the real world and giving you an idea as to the extent Wanda has gone to have a life with her dead lover. WandaVision Episode 4 Recap: From Monica Rambeau’s SWORD Connection to Darcy Lewis’ Return, 7 Intriguing Things We Learnt From Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany’s Marvel Show.

The fifth episode is just, what's the right word to use here, BALLSY! The longest episode of the series till now, it brings in plenty of surprises, along with a huge cameo in the end that would make you go nuts. Unless of course, you have already read about the casting rumours, which turns out to be true.

So without further ado, let's look at the seven things that happened in the most mind-blowing episode of WandaVision, that is on the way of making this show one of the best things to come out of MCU.

The '80s Era

Wanda, prompted by the turn of events in the third episode, has ditched the '70s era to shift the sitcom to the '80s. Taking inspiration from shows like Roseanne, her sitcom is about her, her 'husband' and her two kids, and it is not all laughs but also emotional too. Particularly interesting is the theme song of the episode, that, apart from being lilting, has this peculiar line about making things up as they go, which is exactly what's happening in Wanda's world.

Tommy and Billy

In the House of M comic storyline, Wanda, in her recreated reality, has two twins with Vision, reflecting her own siblinghood. The show, taking inspiration from the storyline, had given her twins in the third episode. They also share the same names as the twins in the comics - Tommy and Billy. And what's more they are growing at an accelerated rate, within a span of a day they turn from babies to six year olds to ten year olds. They also bring in a terrier, Sparky (more on him later). The presence of Tommy and Billy is going in line with the fan theory that demon Mephisto could be the real Big Bad of the show (and perhaps also in Phase 4), as that's what happened in the comics. WandaVision Episode 5: Twitterverse Is Going Mad Over A Surprise X-Men Character Turning Up on the Marvel Show!

Sparky

So the WandaVision family has a dog now, and he is named Sparky by their neighbour Agnes (Kathryn Hahn... more on her too). Sparky is a cute dog that err... doesn't survive the events of the day, as Agnes claims she found the dog dead in the azalea bushes, having eaten too much of its leaves. Now what makes this dog character interesting - there is nothing random in the world of WandaVision - is that Sparky is an android dog created by Vision using their neighbours' dead dog in the comics. In an episode that deals with life, death and rebirth, this makes for a very interesting Easter Egg.

Agnes

Now you all might have gotten the idea that Agnes is not who she really is. While the rest of the Westview residents seem to be brainwashed, Agnes seems to be the only one fully in control of her devices, when she breaks her character to talk to Wanda about changing the way a scene took place, much to Vision's confusion. Even the BG in the scene stops, as what we see is a scene that occurs when an actor forgets his or her lines.

She is also not bothered by the accelerating growth of the twins, and she is the one who found the dog dead. Considering that SWORD never gotten to her profile - something they are not yet discussing still for some reason - we have to ask this, is she Mephisto? WandaVision Review: A Terrific Elizabeth Olsen Owns The Show in Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Weirdest Offering Since Doctor Strange.

Breaking Character

Starting with Agnes breaking her character, Vision now begins to have concrete doubts that nothing is what it seems. Plus, his bizarre interaction with his office colleague who plays "Norm" (Abilash Tandon), after getting an 'electronic email' from SWORD, makes Vision realise that Wanda has mind-controlled everyone around him to be part of her sitcom against their will. Vision confronts her - leading to a near dangerous mid-air face-off, while not allowing the closing credits to change the direction of the course, and even questions as to why there are no other kids in the neighborhood apart from their twins. We realise that Vision has no memory of his life before the events of WandaVision. Interestingly their tiffs easily merge into the new emotional facet that the '80s sitcom trope is bringing.

Wanda Stole Vision's Body

After returning to her reality, Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) is told by her SWORD head Tyler Hayward (Josh Stamberg) through surveillance footage that Wanda had stolen Vision's body from their headquarters, where it was preserved. This, he reveals, was against Vision's dying wish (when did that happen?) that his body should not be weaponised. Monica, Agent Jimmy Woo (Randall Park) and Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings) also wonder at the increase in powers of Wanda in recreating life, making kids, as well as changing reality so much that even material is being changed, like Monica's Kevlar.

PS - The episode just made us realise that Wanda Maximoff is not called Scarlet Witch in MCU! She has no nickname at all!

Wanda Breaking into the Real World

Monica, Jimmy and Darcy argue with Tyler over latter's persistence on calling Wanda a terrorist. While they agree that she has kept the residents of Westview trapped in her reality, Monica argues that Wanda is not harming anyone. Monica also figures out that the way to breach into Wanda's 'Hex' (as Darcy names Wanda's simulation) is by being something that blends into the era that Wanda has simulated. They sent an '80s drone to survey Wanda, but Tyler also puts a missile in there, unbeknownst to Monica. This prompts Wanda to not only destroy the missile but also break out of her simulation and confront Tyler and his team, warning them not to bother her again before returning back to her 'world'.

Callbacks and Easter Eggs

The episode has some exciting and interesting callbacks to earlier MCU films, though we will only discuss the most important ones. Monica, Darcy and Jimmy, while discussing Wanda's increasing powers, mentions how Wanda could have easily destroyed Thanos, if it was not for the 'Blitz'.

Watch the 'Blitz' scene below:

They also name-drop Captain Marvel, since both Wanda and Carol Danvers got their powers from Infinity Stones, and yet only Wanda is seen as a threat (leading to Monica making a face). We are also given glimpses of Wanda's Sokovian past through video footage, while carefully avoiding showing her twin Pietro's face. Later, Monica mentions taking help of an 'aerospace engineer' she knows, almost giving a knowing wink to the audience. She could either be referring to Colonel James Rhodes (Don Cheadle) or, hold your breath, Reed Richards aka Mr Fantastic! At this point, we are too excited to care anymore. War Machine To Appear in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier; Don Cheadle Confirms His Involvement in Marvel’s Disney+ Series.

Lagos

The most peculiar Easter Egg/Throwback in the episode is the advert shown. As with the previous ads, even this has a link to Wanda's past. Selling tissues called 'Lagos', it is most certainly a callback to the events of Captain America: Civil War, when Wanda, in trying to save Cap's life, inadvertently led to the Wakandan embassy in Lagos, Nigeria being bombed killing civilians and leaving her guilt-stricken. The tagline for the ad is very interesting - 'For when you make a mess, you didn't mean!'

Pietro Maximoff

Elizabeth Olsen, in an interview, promised a cameo worth Luke Skywalker's in The Mandalorian season 2. And boy, she was so right! When the third episode had Wanda discuss her dead twin for the very first time, since the events of Avengers: Age of Ultron, we have a strong hint that he could play a part in the series. After all, if a dead Vision can return, why not a dead Pietro Maximoff aka Quicksilver? And still we were flabbergasted, when at the end of the episode, someone rang the doorbell of the WandaVision residence. When Wanda opens the door, the person we see has similar hairstyle to that of Pietro.

#WANDAVISION SPOILER - - - - - - - this will never NOT be funny ITS TOO ICONIC 😭😭 @OfficialKat "she recast pietro?" pic.twitter.com/w3fWHOt6iO — mae | hbd lauren ash 😚 (@gnoconut) February 5, 2021

But what most of us didn't expect (unless you were reading all spoiler news on MCU casting) was an even bigger SHOCK as, explained in Darcy's words, 'she recast Pietro?'. Yes, instead of Aaron Taylor-Johnson who played Pietro in Age of Ultron, we get Peter Evans who was the same character in the X-Men franchise! Even Wanda is shocked at this turn of events, as are we, while adding jubilation to see one of the best X-Men casting choices making an appearance in MCU. We can't help but requote Pietro's popular line from AoS, "You didn't see that coming?"

What Does It Mean?

Evan Peters' casting could be the confirmation that Marvel fans need of two huge theories. WandaVision could finally bring in multiple dimensions, or multiverse, which could play into Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. And this could explain how X-Men could be brought in this world with ease. The only thing that is bothering us is - these things are not being done by Wanda, something she confirms. Also we have no explanation yet to the reason behind the whole sitcom idea that she is using in her world. Well, looks like we have to wait till the next episode to happen. WandaVision is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, with the next episode coming on February 12.

