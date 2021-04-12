We all know Neha Kakkar was once a contestant on Indian Idol, a reality show she judges these days. A video of her audition is going viral today which has the singer belting out "Aisa lagta hai" from Refugee along with a partner. She tries her best to hit the high notes but they don't really land well. But that's not an easy track to attempt which has been sung by Sonu Nigam and composed by Anu Malik. Both of them were the judges along with Farah Khan. The look on their faces is quite priceless. It's as if they can't believe Neha is singing like that. But Anu Malik is the only one who verbalised the shock. Amaal Mallik Responds to a Troll Asking Him to Respect Seniors Like Anu Malik, Says ‘Kaam Achha Hain Doesn’t Mean Aadmi Achha Hai’ (Read Tweet)

A visibly upset Malik said he wanted to slap himself after listening to her. But we couldn't stop looking at the guy next to Neha. He seemed so into the act or perhaps smitten by Neha, that he forgot his lines. Neha even helps him at times to keep the momentum going.

Check out the viral Neha Kakkar-Anu Malik video here...

Neha definitely is a success story. We may have certain reservations regarding her singing skills, but she rose to fame with undiluted passion. It's all about making room for yourself and shine bright. Neha did just that.

