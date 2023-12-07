South Korean K-pop singer Aoora is poised to make waves in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss 17 as the latest wild card contestant. The announcement of Aoora's entry into Bigg Boss 17 identifies him as the third wild card contestant, joining the ranks of Samarth Jurel and the now-evicted Manasvi Mamgai. Hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, the reality show is set to gain a new dimension with Aoora's K-pop charm and Bollywood enthusiasm. Bigg Boss 17: K-Pop Singer Aoora to Spice Up Salman Khan's Show As Wild Card (Watch Promo Video).

For those curious to learn more about him, here's everything you need to know about the K-pop idol Aoora, who will soon enter the Bigg Boss house.

Who Is Aoora?

Born on January 10, 1986, Aoora is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and producer. He has an illustrious career rooted in K-pop and has often expressed his love for Bollywood tunes. Very few people know that his real name is Park Min-Jun (박민준).

Aoora rose to prominence as a member of the K-pop boy group Double-A, captivating audiences from their debut in 2011 until their disbandment in 2015. Unfazed by the group's dissolution, he made a solo debut, delivering hits like "Body Talk," "Body Party," and "Juicy." Currently, Aoora has a net worth of around five million dollars.

His creative journey extends beyond music, with an active presence on social media platforms such as Instagram and YouTube. Here, Aoora showcases his love for Hindi songs through covers and dance performances. His renditions of iconic tracks, including Mithun Chakraborty's "Jimmy Jimmy" and Salman Khan's chartbusters, have gone viral, solidifying his popularity.

Aoora’s Collaboration With Bigg Boss 15’s Pratik Sehajpal

Adding to his diverse portfolio, Aoora recently collaborated with former Bigg Boss contestant Pratik Sehajpal for a unique musical series.

Aoora and Pratik Sehajpal

Directed and written by Pratik, the series promises a captivating fusion of K-pop and Indian music and culture, eagerly anticipated by fans who have been teased with sneak peeks on Instagram.

