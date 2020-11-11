Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya took all of the viewers and fellow contestants by surprise when he proposed to his long time girlfriend Disha Parmar on national television on her birthday. The singer sat down on one knee with a ring in his hand and made a wholesome speech for his ladylove. Rahul added that he will be waiting for her response and the fans have not stopped gushing about the whole proposal ever since. Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya Proposes Girlfriend Disha Parmar For Marriage On National TV.

Many are now wondering who is this lucky lady who got the absolutely adorable proposal from Vaidya. Well, Disha is a television actress who just turned 26 when Rahul proposed her on her birthday. She hails from Delhi and started her career as a model. She bagged her first big project at the age of 17.

The actress is best known for her TV show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. where she played the character of Pankhuri. She was cast TV star Nakuul Mehta in the show. The show aired from 2012-2014.

Disha Parmar has also been a part of many commercials and was also seen alongside Rahul Vaidya's single Yaad Teri in 2019. Rahul and Disha met through common friends and soon struck a strong connection. The two have known each other for more than two years now. Interestingly, Disha has also been a guest in Bigg Boss 9.

For all of you who missed it, it was during one of the recent episodes of Bigg Boss 14 when Rahul Vaidya discussed his feelings for Disha Parmar with Jasmin Bhasin and Kavita Kaushik and decided to propose her. He wore a white t-shirt which had “HBD Disha” written on it on the front and “Marry Me” written on the back of the t-shirt. After the speech, he turned to the camera and asked Disha to marry him. Now the wait is to see how Disha reacts to the whole proposal.

