British actor Owen Cooper has become the talk of Hollywood after his historic Emmy win at just 15 years old. On Sunday night in Los Angeles, Cooper won Best Supporting Actor in a Limited/Anthology Series or TV Movie for his powerful role in Netflix’s hit series Adolescence. With this victory, he became the youngest male Emmy winner ever, breaking a record that had stood for more than 50 years. 77th Primetime Emmy Awards Winners: ‘Adolescence’, ‘The Studio’, ‘The Pitt’ and More – Here’s Where You Can Watch Emmy-Winning Shows Online.

Who Is Owen Cooper?

Born on December 5, 2009 in Warrington, England, Owen Cooper grew up with dreams far bigger than his hometown. He has often said that he was inspired to become an actor after watching Tom Holland in The Impossible (2012). Speaking about his family’s role in his journey, Cooper shared that they were supportive of his passion but “not pushy,” giving him the space to explore acting at his own pace.

Owen Cooper’s Breakthrough With ‘Adolescence’

Cooper made his on-screen debut in March 2025 with Netflix’s limited series Adolescence. He played Jamie Miller, a 13-year-old accused of murdering a female classmate, a role that demanded intense emotional depth and maturity. The series, known for its bold storytelling and single-take direction style also starred Stephen Graham, Christine Tremarco, Erin Doherty and Ashley Walters. The show became a worldwide phenomenon, ranking as the second most watched Netflix title ever with over 540 million hours viewed, only behind Wednesday. It also became Netflix’s most successful U.K. production of all time. Primetime Emmy Awards 2025: ‘Adolescence’ Fame Owen Cooper Becomes Youngest Ever Male Winner at 15.

Owen Cooper’s Emmy Speech

When Owen stepped on stage at the Peacock Theater to accept his award, he was visibly emotional and overwhelmed. “Standing up here… wow this is so surreal,” he said. “Tonight proves that if you listen and you focus and you step out of your comfort you can achieve anything in life. I was nothing about three years ago, I’m here now. It may have my name on this award but it really belongs to the people behind the camera and all the cast.”

Cooper’s award came in a competitive category against Hollywood heavyweights including Javier Bardem (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story), Peter Sarsgaard (Presumed Innocent), Rob Delaney (Dying for Sex) and even his Adolescence co-star Ashley Walters. Despite the tough lineup, the teenager walked away with the golden trophy.

What’s Next for Owen Cooper?

After Adolescence, Owen’s career is set to soar even higher. He has already been cast as young Heathcliff in Emerald Fennell’s upcoming adaptation of Wuthering Heights (2026). He will also appear in the BBC Three drama Film Club, playing Callum. Earlier in 2025, fans also spotted him in the music video for Sam Fender’s Little Bit Closer. 'Adolescence 2' on Netflix: Actor Brad Pitt, Producer of Hit British Miniseries, Eyeing Sequel to Stephen Graham’s No.1 OTT Creation.

Breaking Records

Owen’s win broke the record previously held by Scott Jacoby, who was 16 when he won an Emmy in 1973 for That Certain Summer. More than half a century later, Cooper now stands as proof that the next generation of actors is already making its mark.

