Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's wife, Dhanashree Verma, became the talk of social media when a photo of her with choreographer Pratik Utekar went viral. Pratik, who posted the picture to acknowledge that they were neighbours. The picture was taken at a party organised by Farah Khan after season 11 of the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. However, due to negative comments and criticism, Pratik has disabled the comments section. Dhanashree Verma’s Pics Cosying Up with Choreographer Pratik Utekar Go Viral; See Photos from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 Wrap Up Party.

Pratik Utekar and Dhanashree Verma (Phpoto Credits: Instagram)

For those wanting to know more about this choreographer whose viral cosy pics with Dhanashree Verma have taken the internet by storm, here’s everything you need to know about Pratik Utekar.

Who Is Pratik Utekar?

Pratik Utekar, born on August 23, 1990, is an Indian dancer and choreographer. He has a huge 282K followers on Instagram and has worked as a dance composer for Nach Baliye 7 winners Amruta Khanvikar and Himanshu Malhotra. Pratik also won the title of Dance Deewane Juniors with his student Aditya Patil. Before becoming a choreographer, he participated in reality shows like DID Doubles (Season 1) and Dance Maharashtra Dance (Season 1). Pratik has also choreographed for celebrities like Mouni Roy, Amruta Khanvilkar, Arjun Bijlani and actress Madhuri Dixit Nene.

Pratik Utekar With Mouni Roy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pratik Utekar (@pratikutekar.official)

Pratik received training at the Shiamak Davar Institute of Performing Arts (SDIPA) in Mumbai and later became an assistant instructor. His emotional performances, such as his tribute to a contestant's mother on Dance Deewane, have made a lasting impression. He has mentored contestants on shows like Dance Deewane 2, India's Best Dancer, and Super Dancer Chapter 2. Additionally, Pratik has acted in STAR Bharat network productions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 03, 2024 02:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).