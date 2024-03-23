The highly anticipated comic series X-Men '97 has finally aired on Disney Plus on March 20. The show is a direct continuation of the original X-Men animated series that ran from 1992 to 1997. The reveal of the superhero animated series has sparked much excitement. Based on the mutant superhero, the first two episodes of the animated series have aired online. Ever since its release, the upcoming episodes will dive deeper into the storyline, promising thrilling mutant action. The first season will have a total of 10 episodes, with new episodes coming up weekly. Unfortunately, the animated series has been leaked on torrent sites such as Movierulz, Tamilrockers, 1337x, and Telegram channels in HD format. X-Men ‘97 on OTT: Here’s How To Watch Marvel Studios’ Action-Packed Animated Series Online!.

This is not the first time a series has been leaked online for free watch. Almost every film and series falls prey to piracy. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites bounced back, promoting piracy. This needs severe action by the cyber cell. We do not support piracy of any kind, and we hope that there will be stringent action taken against the pirates here.

Watch the Trailer of X-Men ’97 Here:

Speaking about the upcoming episodes, fans can mark their calendars for March 27, 2024, to watch the third episode titled Fire Made Flesh. What excites fans the most is the return of the original voice actors like Cal Dodd as Wolverine and Alison-Sealy Smith as Storm. Get ready to witness single episodes rolling out each week after the grand double premiere on March 20.

