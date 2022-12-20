Sex always sells. Whether you admit it or not, many like to watch it on the screen and get all worked up. In fact, Indian viewing consumption on Netflix proves that any adult scene in a series catapults it to the top ranking on the leaderboard. On that note, we decided to talk about five erotic shows of the year that kept people all across the world quite busy. Fifty Shades Of Grey, 365 Days, Sexify, Bridgerton - Five Erotic Movies And Shows That Are India's Favourite On Netflix.

Elite Season 5 and 6 (Netflix)

Elite has never disappointed with raunchily intimate scenes and seasons 5&6 aren't an exception either. It just cranks it up a few more notches with all kinds of partners and positions.

Dark Desire (Netflix)

The steamy series returns on Netflix this year. Alma (Maite Perroni) and Dario (Alejandro Speitzer) keep up sexy scenes just like in the first season.

Conversations with Friends (Prime Video)

Conversations With Friends is based on a novel by the same name. The complicated relationships between two best friends and a married couple lead to some really steamy scenes.

365 Days - This Day (Netflix)

This doesn't even need an introduction. Although the steaminess is far tamer in this season, it still has enough to make your heart and imagination go wild. 365 Days – This Day Movie Review: Michele Morrone, Anna-Maria Sieklucka’s Netflix Erotica Is a Kinky Sex Romp With Banal Acting and Plotting (LatestLY Exclusive).

The Sex Lives Of College Girls season 2 (Prime Video)

The name is pretty self-explanatory about its content and this series disappoints none.

So how many of these shows have you watched or plan to do so this weekend?

