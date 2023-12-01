In today's episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH), Swarna asks Ruhi about everything, but Ruhi remains silent, causing concern about a recurring history. Meanwhile, Armaan, determined not to disappoint his family decides to burden himself with responsibility. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai November 30, 2023 Written Update: Armaan Sacrifices His Love for Ruhi, Asks Her To Marry Rohit for Family Happiness.

At the Goenka House, Ruhi contemplates confessing her love for Armaan to Rohit. In Mussoorie, during a heartfelt moment, a shooting star prompts Armaan, Ruhi, and Abhira to make wishes. Armaan wishes for Rohit and Ruhi's happiness, Ruhi wishes to wait a lifetime for Armaan, and Abhira wishes for a new beginning for Akshara.

The next day, the Poddar family rehearses for Rohit's Sangeet, where Armaan is reluctant to dance due to an important case. Despite Rohit's insistence, Armaan agrees to dance. Meanwhile, Yuvraj's unexpected proposal to Abhira during a roadblock raises tension as they get kidnapped by Yuvraj and his goons.

Watch these Videos From YRKKH Episode

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhira💞 (@abhira_yrkkh_23)

Later, at Rohit's Sangeet, Armaan's performance leaves Ruhi emotional. Armaan, hiding his feelings, gives Ruhi's hand to Rohit, leading to a tearful moment. When Ruhi confronts Armaan about his true feelings, he reveals the painful truth about his identity and pleads with her to marry Rohit for the sake of family pride.

Despite Ruhi's heartbreak, Armaan stands firm on his decision, professing his eternal love for her. The episode concludes with Ruhi walking away, leaving Armaan alone in his internal turmoil.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 01, 2023 08:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).