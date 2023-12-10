In today's episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH), Armaan finds himself struggling to explain the situation to his family. He tries to tell Vidya that his marriage to Abhira was unintentional and sudden due to circumstances. However, Sanjay calls their marriage an ‘accident’, leaving others in shock. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai December 8, 2023 Written Update: Yuvraj Threatens To Kill Armaan for Coming Between Him and Abhira.

Dadi Sa decides to cut off all ties with Armaan. Despite Rohit's plea, Vidya firmly shuts him down. Armaan pleads with Dadi Sa to listen and narrates how Akshara saved his life, but she coldly rejects him, congratulating Madhav for what she perceives as Armaan following in his footsteps.

Amidst the chaos, Sanjay accuses Abhira of being a ‘gold digger’, manipulating Armaan and entering the Poddar House. Abhira defends herself, stating that marriage was her only option. Despite Armaan's attempts to make them understand, Dadi Sa refuses to accept Abhira, leading to a rift within the family.

The grihapravesh ritual takes place after Madhav supports their marriage, tensions rise. Dadisa, Vidya, and Sanjay walk away in disagreement, leaving Abhira feeling like an ‘unwelcomed’ guest in the Poddar House.

Despite the tensions, Rohit requests them to wholeheartedly accept Abhira as Akshara gave a new life to Armaan, and therefore, Abhira deserves a grand welcome. The episode concludes with a distraught Abhira entering Armaan's room. Ruhi sees her with Armaan as is left devastated.

