In today’s episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH), tension escalates as Akshara faces a life-threatening situation. Abhira and Armaan desperately cling to Akshara after she is shot in the chest by Yuvraj and his men. As the chaos unfolds, Yuvraj and his accomplices hastily run away upon hearing the police arriving. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai December 2, 2023 Written Update: Abhira Accepts Yuvraj’s Marriage Proposal To Save Akshara.

Abhira and a lady constable manage to get Akshara to the hospital, while Armaan decides to shadow Abhira to ensure her safety. Meanwhile, Manish is haunted by an unexplained restlessness, sensing a looming danger to someone dear to him within the family.

Watch These Videos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhira💞 (@abhira_yrkkh_23)

As Akshara is rushed to the hospital, Armaan takes charge, demanding immediate medical attention for Akshara. The episode captures the emotional turmoil as Armaan struggles to comfort Abhira while witnessing her anguish. Akshara's condition fails to improve post-surgery, leading to a heart-wrenching moment when she regains consciousness, burdened by haunting memories from her past.

Akshara reaches out to Manish on call to hand Abhira’s responsibility to him. However, he gets cold towards Akshara and rejects the call, leaving her gasping for air. Meanwhile, Armaan takes drastic measures to protect Abhira from Yuvraj's relentless pursuit. As the episode concludes, Abhira discovers Akshara's critical condition. Stay tuned to know what’s going to happen next!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 03, 2023 11:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).