In today's episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH), the scene opens with Manish expressing joy over the successful garland exchange between Ruhi and Rohit. Confused, Vidya questions his enthusiasm, leading Manish to share a funny incident about a garland crisis after a camel ate it.

At the hospital, Akshara performs Abhira's kanyadaan, while simultaneously, Manish carries out Ruhi's kanyadaan at the mandap. The atmosphere is filled with laughter as the Poddars and Goenkas share light moments, expressing their wishes for Ruhi and Rohit's happiness. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai December 5, 2023 Written Update: Armaan Decides To Marry Abhira for Akshara!

Amidst the celebrations, an emotional scene unfolds at the hospital where Akshara struggles to sign papers due to her weakness. Abhira steps forward, supporting Akshara's hand, allowing her to complete the necessary formalities. Meanwhile, in Udaipur, Rohit and Ruhi take marriage rounds. Poddar siblings playfully tease Rohit during the pheras.

Watch These Videos From YRKKH Episode

Simultaneously, Akshara completes the paperwork, passing it on to Abhira and Armaan. Overwhelmed with memories, blesses them before taking her last breath. Akshara dies leaving Abhira shattered.

At Goenkas, Manish feels he has lost someone dear to him and Dadi Sa says it happens when daughter goes away to her in-laws. Abhira mourns Akshara's death in the hospital. Manish is seen bidding farewell to Ruhi and Rohit after their marriage. Other side Abhira and Armaan sadly push a stretcher carrying the dead Akshara as they take her to perform her last rites.

