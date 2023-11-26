In the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH), tensions rise as Abhira shares her concerns about Yuvraj's actions with Akshara. Despite being used to Yuvraj's antics, Abhira expresses her fear for Akshara's safety. Abhira surprises Akshara by revealing that she has gathered evidence against Yuvraj. In a tense confrontation with Armaan, who is initially taunted for being on the wrong side, he decides to make things right by handing over Yuvraj's reports to Akshara. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai November 25, 2023 Written Update: Ruhi Blocks Armaan and Agrees To Marry Rohit, Abhira Finds Evidence Against Yuvraj!

Armaan confronts Yuvraj and takes matters into his own hands, beating him for stalking Abhira and fooling him to take his case. Yuvraj is adamant and expresses his desire to marry Abhira at any cost. Elsewhere, preparations for Rohit's wedding take place at Poddar house. Meanwhile, Armaan faces emotional blackmail from Giriraj, pushing him to continue fighting Yuvraj's case for the sake of family reputation.

Armaan considers leaving the case but faces opposition from Daadi Sa, who questions his loyalty to the family. Abhira and Akshara face a dangerous situation as Yuvraj destroys the evidence against him, leaving them vulnerable.

At Goenkas, Ruhi prepares for her wedding, expressing sadness about leaving her family. Armaan attempts to reach out to her, only to discover his number is blocked..

