Actor Aftab Shivdasani, who has been making it to the news lately for his latest web outing Poison 2 on Zee5, recently tested positive for COVID-19. The actor had taken to Instagram to reveal the same and also requested people who had come in touch with him recently, to get themselves tested. And TV actor Zain Imam, who shares screen space with Aftab in Poison 2, soon got himself tested. Aftab Shivdasani Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Showing Mild Symptoms, Reveals He Will Be Home Quarantining (View Tweet).

Confirming the news to Bombay Times, Zain revealed, "We returned to Mumbai on Wednesday. The following day we learnt about Aftab testing positive for COVID-19, and so, we underwent a test too. I hope the results are negative. I am taking precautions and not stepping out. I had a few meetings lined up, which I have cancelled now." Zain Imam Birthday Special: Interesting Trivia About the Tashan-E-Ishq Hunk.

Aftab, in his post, wrote, "Recently I started showing minor symptoms of a dry cough and mild fever and I got myself tested for Covid-19. Unfortunately, the results came out positive and under the medical supervision of doctors and the authorities, I have been advised home quarantine. I request all those who may have come in contact with me recently to please get yourself tested just to be safe. With your support and good wishes, I will recover soon and be back to normal." We can only imagine how stressful this time will be for Aftab, given he and his wife Nin Dusanj recently became parents to a baby girl on August 2, 2020. We wish Aftab a speedy recovery.

