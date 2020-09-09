Actor Amit Sadh has started shooting for his upcoming digital project, Zidd. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, he shared his photo with a clapper board to officially convey the news to fans. "With all your love & blessings, we could finally start our shoot, taking all the necessary safety precautions. Giving our first shot today and with that taking my instagram back," he wrote. Abhay 2: Asha Negi Opens Up About Playing a Journalist in Kunal Kemmu’s Zee5 Show

"Thanks to my lovely team for keeping everyone engaged in my absence. And to all my lovely friends here. I hope you guys are doing well and safe. I was off social media all these days coz I was prepping for a particular scene in #Zidd. Want to give my best to it so that I can make you all proud. I'm continuing my #Zidd and I hope your #ZiddContinues too! Thank you for all your love! #ZiddOnZEE5 Day 1 #ComingSoon," he added. London Confidential Poster: Purab Kohli, Mouni Roy and Kulraj Randhawa’s Zee5 Movie To Premiere From 18 September

Check Out Amit Sadh's Tweet Below:

"Zidd" is an action-packed war series. "I don't have a word for an army officer who sacrifices his life to protect our country, his heart only beats for the country and to protect us. 'Zidd' is a tribute to our special forces and great soldiers," he had said.

