Uthenge Hum: Filmmaker Bharatbala Ganapathy Captures Deserted Streets and Towns Across India Amid the Months of Lockdown (Watch Video)

Uthenge Hum (Photo Credits: YouTube/Screengrab/Virtual Bharat)

On March 24, 2020, India underwent a complete lockdown in order to help contain the spread of coronavirus. This lockdown meant every city, town and stat across the nation shut everything from malls, theatres to public transport and every place of public gathering. Businesses came to a complete standstill overnight and these months of lockdown almost seemed to be nature's way of healing itself as all the hustle ad bustle around it came to a stop. While the lockdown came along with its problems and especially hard times for the migrant workers, the non-movement of vehicles and people certainly reduced a bit of environmental damage done in our day to day lives. Guzar Jayega: Amitabh Bachchan, Sunny Leone, Sania Mirza, Bhaichung Bhutia and Others Reunite For an Inspirational Song About Hope in the Times of COVID-19 Pandemic.

This eerily quiet and clean India amid lockdown has been captured by in the video "Uthenge Hum" which shows cities across the nation amid lockdown. Uthenge Hum is a Virtual Bharat presentation shot by filmmaker Bharatbala and a crew of 117 members who travelled across 14 states in the country. The video documents various parts of India including Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir. Saath Do Music Video: Shaan, Anuradha Palakurthi's Inspirational Song Is All About Hope and Togetherness In the Times of COVID-19.

Check Out the Video Here:

The video post's description reads, "Uthenge Hum is India's unbelievable story. A call to every Indian. When the sun rises tomorrow and we have to move forward - We Will Rise." As per reports provided by the makers of this film, over 100 drones were used to capture the silence of these lockdown months from different locations across the country.