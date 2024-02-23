Singer and designer Victoria Beckham has injured herself while working out in the gym, said her star footballer husband, David Beckham. The former Spice Girls singer had to wear medical boots after she had a "little accident" in the gym. David shared the news on his Instagram Stories and gave an update on her condition. He posted a photo of his wife's leg covered with a black medical boot, reports aceshowbiz.com. He wrote: "Apparently, my wife's little accident in the gym was a clean break.” He also tagged Victoria's Instagram account and released a white heart emoji. Additionally, he attached a GIF sticker of a doctor and a message that read: "Feel better." David Beckham Plays Cricket With Children in Gujarat While on His Short Visit to India As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador (See Pic).

The Story came more than one week after Victoria met with the accident. On February 14, she recalled via Instagram Stories what actually happened that caused an injury on her leg. She uploaded a picture of her toenails, which were polished in a soft pink colour, and her leg covered with a bag of ice.

View David Beckham's Post:

David Beckham Instagram

Despite the accident, she did not forget to pay tribute to David to celebrate the special day.

