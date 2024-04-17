Ravi Kishan, a 54-year-old actor-turned-politician, is widely recognised for his contributions to Bhojpuri Cinema. Currently serving as the Lok Sabha MP from Gorakhpur, he has also made appearances in Hindi and various South Indian language films. His most recent film is Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao. However, amidst preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, Ravi found himself entangled in controversy. Making headlines, a woman named Aparna Thakur asserted that she is the actor’s second wife, and they share a daughter named Shenova. Woman Alleges To Be Ravi Kishan’s Daughter in Viral Video, Appeals UP CM Yogi Adityanath ‘Main Aapko Apna Sach Batana Chahti Hoon’ (Watch Video).

According to Aparna Thakur’s claims, she met Ravi Kishan in 1995, and after a year of dating, they married in 1996 in Malad, Bombay. Aparna claimed that Ravi tied mangalsutra around her neck and even applied sindoor in front of his family and friends during the intimate wedding ceremony. At a press conference, Aparna alleged that despite their marriage, Ravi has not publicly acknowledged their marital status or their daughter Shenova. Aparna clarified that she refrained from involving the police to avoid harming Ravi, but she expressed her intention to seek legal recourse through the court if he continues to deny Shenova’s rights as his daughter.

Aparna Thakur On Her Marriage To Ravi Kishan

Aparna Thakur claims that BJP MP Ravi Kishan is father of her daughter Shenova. She along with her daughter held a press conference in Lucknow claiming that she would approach Court to get her daughter's legal rights if he doesn't accept Shenova as his daughter. They also want to… pic.twitter.com/bdvImCl0Bl — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) April 15, 2024

According to reports, Aparna Thakur has been residing in Lucknow for the past few months, assisting her daughter Shenova, who is said to be involved in the film industry, in establishing her chikankari business. Aparna gained widespread attention after she conducted a press conference in Lucknow, divulging details about her marriage to Ravi Kishan. Ravi Kishan Eloped from His House When He Was 17; Laapataa Ladies Actor Says His Father Wanted to Kill Him.

Ravi Kishan And His Wife Priti Kishan Shukla

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priti kishan shukla (@priti_kishan_shukla)

For those unaware, Ravi Kishan tied the knot with Priti Shukla in December 1993. The couple shares four children – three daughters and a son. Presently, Ravi is vying in the Lok Sabha elections from Gorakhpur, where he is contesting against Samajwadi Party’s Kajal Nishad.

