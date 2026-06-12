Who Is Burna Boy? All About Shakira’s ‘Dai Dai’ Partner and Nigerian Singer Who Opened FIFA World Cup 2026

The 2026 FIFA World Cup officially commenced on Thursday, June 11, with a high-energy opening ceremony at the historic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Colombian pop icon Shakira and Nigerian Afrobeats star Burna Boy headlined the star-studded entertainment lineup, delivering the first-ever live performance of "Dai Dai," the tournament's official song. The ceremony preceded the opening match of the newly expanded 48-team tournament, which saw co-host Mexico face off against South Africa. Shakira Concert: Millions Sway As Colombian Singer Concert Lights Up Copacabana Beach (Watch Video).

Shakira and Burna Boy Open FIFA World Cup 2026

Taking the stage 90 minutes before kick-off, Shakira and Burna Boy electrified the capacity crowd at the stadium, officially renamed the Mexico City Stadium for the tournament. The duo performed "Dai Dai," an Afropop-infused track released in May 2026 as the official song of the tournament.

Shakira and Burna Boy Perform ‘Dai Dai’ at the Opening Match F FIFA World Cup 2026

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The anthem was created to support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, an initiative aiming to raise USD 100 million for global children's education and sports access. Dressed in a vibrant yellow, athletic-styled outfit, Shakira shared the stage with Burna Boy and a large troupe of dancers.

While the performance integrated elements of traditional Mexican culture and modern choreography, Burna Boy's prominent mid-song solo brought distinct Afrobeats rhythms to the global soccer stage. The event marked the first of a trilogy of opening ceremonies scheduled across the three co-hosting nations, with subsequent celebrations planned for Canada and the United States. The opening show also featured appearances by other major international artists, including J Balvin and the Mexican rock band Maná.

Who is Burna Boy?

Born Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu on July 2, 1991, in Port Harcourt, Nigeria, Burna Boy has established himself as one of the most globally influential artists of the modern era. He is widely credited alongside peers like Wizkid and Davido for bringing Afrobeats, a contemporary West African music genre blending traditional Yoruba rhythms, jazz, highlife, and reggae, into the mainstream Western music industry.

Music runs in his family; his maternal grandfather, Benson Idonije, famously managed the legendary Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti. Ogulu began making his own beats as a teenager before officially launching his professional music career in southern Nigeria.

Instagram Post of Burna Boy

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Burna Boy's Personal Life, Career, and Hit Songs

Burna Boy rose to regional prominence in 2012 following the release of "Like to Party," the lead single from his debut studio album, L.I.F.E. (2013). Known for his distinct, baritone vocals and politically conscious songwriting, his global breakthrough arrived with his third studio album, Outside, in 2018, which featured the international hit single "Ye."

His subsequent projects solidified his status on the world stage. His 2019 album, African Giant, earned him his first Grammy nomination and widespread international attention. In 2021, his fifth studio album, Twice as Tall, won the Grammy Award for Best Global Music Album, making him the first Nigerian artist to win the award for a solo project. His catalogue includes massive global hits such as "Last Last", which sampled Toni Braxton's "He Wasn't Man Enough""On the Low," and "It's Plenty." Female Fan Kisses Korean Reporter on Live TV During FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Match Coverage, Video Goes Viral.

Beyond his studio recordings, Burna Boy is recognised for his massive live touring presence. He became the first African artist to headline and sell out major stadium venues in the United States and the United Kingdom, including New York's Citi Field and London's London Stadium. His performance at the 2026 World Cup opening ceremony marks another major milestone, introducing his sound to a television audience of billions worldwide.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 11:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).