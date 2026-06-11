Who Is Sejal Pawar? All About Female Doctor Facing Backlash Over Comment on Male Corpses’ Private Parts at Pranit More’s Show

A new controversy has erupted from comedian Pranit More's stand-up crowdwork show, bringing a Mumbai-based medical professional, Dr Sejal Pawar, into the spotlight. A viral clip circulating across social media platforms since around June 10, 2026, shows Pawar making a highly contentious remark, leading to significant backlash and prompting a broader discussion about professional conduct and public statements. Pranit More Show Controversy: Doctor Sejal Pawar Remark on Male Corpse’s Private Parts Sparks Fresh Controversy (Watch Video).

Sejal Pawar's Viral Interaction with Pranit More

The controversy stems from a segment during one of Pranit More's live stand-up performances, where he engages in 'crowdwork' – spontaneous interaction with audience members. During this interaction, Dr Sejal Pawar, who was in the audience, reportedly shared a startling anecdote.

She stated that she and her female colleagues sometimes joked in a medical setting, specifically comparing the sizes of male cadavers' private parts. This comment, made in a public entertainment space, quickly caught fire online as the clip went viral.

After Himanshu Jangra's Video, Another Pranit More Show Video Featuring Female Doctor Sejal Pawar Goes Viral

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Netizens' Call Out Sejal Pawar

The remarks by Dr Sejal Pawar immediately triggered strong reactions and widespread debate across various social media platforms. Netizens swiftly condemned her comments, questioning the ethical boundaries of humour and the appropriateness of sharing such details in a public forum, particularly for a medical professional. Many users expressed outrage, highlighting that her statements constituted a severe breach of the dignity and respect owed to deceased bodies in the medical field, often likened to a 'Cadaveric Oath'.

Calls for disciplinary action and even her termination from her medical role have proliferated online. The controversy is also intertwined with other recent issues from Pranit More's shows, including the highly debated 'INR 370 biryani' comment made by an audience member named Himanshu Jangra, leading some to draw comparisons and point out perceived gender biases in the intensity of online outrage. Following the escalating online discussions, Dr. Pawar reportedly made her Instagram account private.

How Did Netizens React to Sejal Pawar's Controversial Comments at Pranit More's Show

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Who is Sejal Pawar?

Dr Sejal Pawar is identified as a medical doctor based in Mumbai, India. She is a BHMS (Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery) graduate with clinical experience in patient management. According to social media discussions and reports, she was associated with KEM Hospital in Mumbai, as indicated by her Instagram bio before it was privatised, and has been listed as a UG 2022 ambassador for Seth GS Medical College & KEMH.

Her professional experience includes a one-year internship across various medical departments and a role as an Assistant Doctor at Ramkrishna Daycare Centre. She holds certifications in Child Health, Gynaecology, and Medicine.

Prior to this viral incident, Dr Pawar did not have a significant public profile as a celebrity or media personality. An interview in May 2026, conducted after her initial virality, revealed some personal details, including that she has dated three individuals, one of whom was a cricketer, and has admitted to 'ghosting' people. She also mentioned a past experience of being a 'side chick' and that her trust in men has been 'broken'. Elvish Yadav Calls Out Pranit More Amid ‘INR 370 Biryani’ Row, Says ‘Ek Aadmi Ko Laga Consent Ka MRP Hota Hai’ (View Post).

On social media, Dr Pawar's Instagram handle is @sejalpawarr. Before her account went private amid the controversy, she had a follower base of over 21.8K. Her online presence surged significantly after the clip from Pranit More's show gained traction, with reports indicating her followers increased to over 200K or 244K.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 11:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).