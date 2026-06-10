‘Woh Toh Aapke Bhi Views Hain’: Kusha Kapila Blasts Pranit More Over Himanshu Jangra’s INR 370 Biryani Video

A heated debate has erupted across social media following a viral clip from comedian Pranit More's stand-up show, where an audience member, Himanshu Jangra, made a deeply misogynistic remark about a date. The incident, now widely dubbed the 'INR 370 Biryani' controversy, has drawn sharp criticism from actor and content creator Kusha Kapila, who publicly called out both Jangra's entitlement and More's initial reaction, stating, "Aap shabashi de rahe the." ‘INR 370 Ki Biryani’ Guy Himanshu Jangra Fired From Gurugram Job Over Viral Remark on Pranit More’s Show (Watch Video).

Kusha Kapila Slams Pranit More Over INR 370 Biryani Video

The controversy began when 23-year-old Gurugram-based web developer Himanshu Jangra, during a crowd-work segment at Pranit More's show, recounted taking a woman on a date where he paid INR 370 for a plate of chicken biryani. Jangra then controversially joked that he felt entitled to a "return" on his investment, implying physical intimacy.

The comments, met with laughter from the audience and More himself at the time, quickly circulated online, sparking widespread outrage and igniting a crucial conversation about consent and transactional dating expectations.

Kusha Kapila took to her Instagram Stories to express her strong disapproval, urging women to call out such content without fear. "Urge women to call out disgusting comedy plenty. Please darna mat (Don't feel scared). Bakwaas kiya he toh drag karo badiya se (If they have spoken nonsense, then feel free to drag it too)," Kapila posted. She further asserted that uploading such clips and choosing to crack and host certain jokes is a conscious decision, adding, "This, btw, is not comedy. This is content designed to get a reaction."

Kusha Kapila Calls Out Pranit Mores Actions Amid INR 370 Biryani Controversy

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Kapila also highlighted her satisfaction with the collective backlash, proclaiming, “Bahut achcha lag raha hai! Bahut mazza aa raha hai! Aaj main apne paiso se order karke biryani khaungi (I feel amazing, it feels great to see this. I will order biryani with my own money and eat it tonight).”

Kapila notably criticised Pranit More's subsequent apology, where he stated that the audience member's views did not reflect his own. She questioned his accountability, arguing that he could not distance himself from content amplified on his platform. "Jab sab hai, toh aap kaise keh sakte hain ki aapke views reflect nahi hote? Agar aap un views ko badha-chadha kar bata rahe hain, shabashi de rahe hain, toh wo toh aapke bhi views hain,” Kapila stated, emphasising More's role in encouraging or enabling such behaviour.

Consequences and Pranit More's Apologies

Following the intense social media backlash, Himanshu Jangra issued an apology and deactivated his social media accounts. More significantly, he was terminated from his position as a web developer at Gurugram-based Starvik Design. Vivek Vishwakarma, the founder of Starvik Design, confirmed Jangra's dismissal via Instagram, stating, “Let me be very clear, the statements shown in those clips are offensive. They are not something I agree with... What happened outside the workplace has now affected the workplace, and I have a responsibility towards the company, our team, our clients, and the environment we create here. That is why we have decided to part ways with him.”

Pranit More also issued an apology on Instagram, acknowledging his lapse in judgment. He stated, "I've seen the criticism regarding a recent crowdwork clip. The comments made by the audience member do not reflect my views. Looking back, I should have challenged the remark instead of laughing and moving on. That was a lapse in judgement on my part." He added that he is "constantly learning" and appreciates being called out to grow. ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Fame Comedian Pranit More Apologises for ‘Peak Gurgaon Content’ Remark, Says ‘I Take the Feedback Seriously’ (View Post).

The incident has sparked a broader discussion about accountability in comedy, the promotion of respectful discourse, and the pervasive issue of misogyny in modern dating.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Kusha Kapila). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 01:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).