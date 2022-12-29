Bengali movies have come a long way fighting all odds, from creating commercials that have no brain or soul to movies which are balanced with comedy with a social message. Bengali filmmakers understood the pulse of cinephiles and delivered movies which are entertaining and sends strong message to the society that astound the audience. This year most of the movies made huge box office collections, some entertained but some won hearts and left us satisfied till the end. 68th National Film Awards Winners List: Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru Wins Big, Ajay Devgn Shares Best Actor Award; Check Out the Complete List of Winners.

Here are 5 entertaining movies with a serious social message.

Anik Dutta's Aparajito

Touted as a story of a young filmmaker's fight, it is neither a true biopic of legendary director Satyajit Ray nor a remake or a sequel of Apu Trilogy. But what is the social message in this film? Well, Anik Dutta perfectly captured the essence of filmmaking and presented the idea of Ray struggling to make Pather Panchali. The unconventional director, often praised for his unforgettable directorial debut, Bhooter Bhabishyat, experienced similar struggles in making this film.

Nandita Roy- Shiboprosad Mukherjee's Belasuru

The film is a poignant family drama that focused on the lives of individuals who mend their bonds while helping out a family member suffering from Alzheimer's disease. The film celebrates the bond that parents share with their children and other members of the family. Belashuru is all about the tale of timeless love! Avijatrik: Madhur Bhandarkar Reacts After His Bengali Film Winning at the 68th National Film Awards.

Sandeep Das's Kuler Aachar

Bengal is known for its progressive mindset and this film tries to depict just that. The movie is a social drama that follows a woman who is not keen on changing her surname after marriage. Her husband is meek but supportive of her ideology.

Arjunn Dutta's Shrimati

A story of an upper middle class, simple, fun loving, a bit disorganized housewife Sri madly in love with her husband. However, she falls prey to society's glitz and glamour and in the bargain loses her own identity. During the movie premier, Arjunn Dutta said, every housewife will be able to relate with Shrimati's story. This is movie is a tale of realtionships with a touch of reality. Dutta once said, we forget women do have a different world and we need to understand that.

Sauvik Kundu's Aay Khuku Aay

"Aye Khuku Aye" is inspired form a famous song by Hemanta Kumar Mukherjee and Sravanti Mazumder that delve into the beautiful relationship between a father and daughter. The film offers a convincing picture of Bengal's rural landscape and perfectly narrates the father-daughter bonding.

Most people see cinema as a source of entertainment which often help us escape to a world of fantasy. This year, Bengali fraternity not only served us comedy, tragedy, they served us some movies with social messages which will make you think twice. Do let us know which one is your favorite and why?

