This year has been filled with tears of joy for many celebrities. There are many celebs who have embraced parenthood via surrogacy. And it was one of the biggest surprises for all fans. In fact, the year 2022 started on a fantastic note for a popular power couple from Hollywood, who shared that they have welcomed a cutie pie via surrogacy. It was Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas who took everyone by surprise with this announcement. As months passed, there were many other celebs who shared the good news of welcoming their little bundle of joy via surrogates. From Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Leone to Shilpa Shetty Kundra: Celebs Who Embraced Parenthood Via Surrogacy.

Priyanka Chopra–Nick Jonas, Nayanthara–Vignesh are some of the popular celebrity couples who have welcomed babies via surrogates. Let’s take a look at the other celebs who shared this amazing news of beginning parenthood in this year. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan Become Parents Through Surrogacy, Share Cute Photos With Twin Babies (View Pics).

Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas

On January 22, power couple Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas shared with fans that they welcomed their first child via surrogacy. The couple named their baby girl as Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Rebel Wilson

Rebel Wilson shared a cute picture of her baby girl Royce Lillian on November 7 on Instagram and announced the good news. She wrote, “Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate.”

Khloé Kardashian And Tristan Thompson

Ex-couple Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcomed their second child together via surrogacy. In August, the reality star’s rep confirmed that they were blessed with a baby boy.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson And Justin Mikita

On November 16 Modern Family’s Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband Justin Mikita broke the news that they welcomed their second child through surrogacy, whom they named as Sullivan Louis Ferguson-Mikita.

Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot on June 9 this year and exactly four months later the Kollywood couple shared that they welcomed twin baby boys via surrogacy.

These are the popular celebrities who embraced parenthood via surrogacy. Here’s wishing all of them a beautiful family life ahead with their little munchkins.

