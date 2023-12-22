2023 was a year where cupid went into overdrive, unleashing a whirlwind of celebrity love stories. From jaw-dropping surprises that sent shockwaves through social media to long-simmering rumours finally bubbling over, the year kept us swooning and speculating. Whether it was Bollywood heartthrobs or Hollywood A-listers, the air crackled with romance whispers, making celebrity love gossip a constant fixture on the internet. So, grab your cup of tea and prepare to dive into the hottest whispers that kept tongues wagging all year long. Year Ender 2023: From Barbie to Oppenheimer, Take a Look at the Biggest Hollywood Hits.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Topping our linkup list is, Ananya and Aditya’s brewing romance, which became headlines after their picture from Spain Vacation went viral online. Even though the two have remained tight-lipped about their love, there joint appearances at many events prove they are indeed seeing each other. And not to forget, ‘Ananya Coy Kapoor’ and ‘Aditya Joy Kapoor’ on KWK 8, where they added fuel to the fire.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Whispers of a budding romance between Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet started swirling in April, but the world held its breath until September for their first public confirmation. Finally, they embraced the spotlight, gracing the coveted guest list at Beyoncé's Renaissance tour and making a courtside appearance at the US Open, hand-in-hand and radiating couple goals. Year Ender 2023: From Sequins to Cut-Out, Fashion Trends That Were a Big Hit Among Bollywood Celebrities and Style Charts (View Pics).

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya

Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor may announce at the right time, but we know she's dating Shikhar Pahariya. Right from their joint appearance at airport and parties to the duo also visiting Indian temples together to seek blessings of almighty, the Dhadak girl ain’t single. To note, Pahariya is the grandson of politician and Maharashtra’s former CM Sushilkumar Shinde.

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia

Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia are officially dating. They met on the set of their web series Lust Stories 2, and fell in love. The duo are often spotted together at multiple occasions. For the unaware, they have both confirmed their ‘happy’ relationship in interviews.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Selena Gomez recently confirmed her relationship with music producer Benny Blanco, revealing they've been dating for the past six months. The news sent shockwaves through the entertainment world, and fans are buzzing with excitement for the new couple.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce (Photo Credits: X)

Sparks flew in July when Travis Kelce, NFL star for the Kansas City Chiefs, attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour stop in his home city. He even made headlines with a charming move by slipping Taylor a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it, which he revealed on his podcast! Fast forward to September, the singer returned favour by cheering him at his Chiefs game and rest is history.

That’s it, guys! As 2023 draws to a close, the year's celebrity love stories leave us with a warm (and slightly gossipy) feeling. Indeed, one thing's for sure - the world of celebrity romance is never dull.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 22, 2023 04:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).