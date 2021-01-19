English pop star Zayn Malik left fans concerned as he smoked marijuana and guzzled beer during an Instagram live session from New York. The singer came for a live session at 6am (New York time). In the live video session, his song "Nobody is listening" is heard in the background as he chatted with fans, reports dailymail.co.uk. Gigi Hadid’s Adorable Birthday Wish for Her ‘Zaddy Baba’ Zayn Malik Is Not to Be Missed (View Post)

"I've recorded a sick song today. It might seem a bit weird. I just sat at a computer. I looped four bars. But that's all I can say. It's sick, right?" However, his followers had different concerns about the 28-year-old, who is a father to a four-month-old baby with partner, American supermodel Gigi Hadid. Zayn Malik Fans, Hear Us Out! You Can Now Call the Singer As He Drops His Phone Number on Twitter

Zayn Malik Smokes Weed on Instagram Live

Zayn malik smoking, thats the tweet! pic.twitter.com/VknmhFdOzR — Shan⁷ (@mindofstin) January 18, 2021

One fan wrote: "Why is Zayn getting high and blasting lights and music at 6am when he supposedly has a baby in the house?" Another posted: "Anyway just currently thinking about how Zayn was smoking weed and blasting music at four am with a baby in the house."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 19, 2021 02:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).