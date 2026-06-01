Zhang Linghe’s Nanning Event Cancelled: Overwhelming Mall Crowd Forces Chinese Actor Online After Safety Scare

An in-person promotional event featuring Chinese actor Zhang Linghe was cancelled and moved online on May 31 after overwhelming crowds created severe safety concerns at a shopping mall in Nanning, China. Thousands of fans flooded the venue in the capital of the Guangxi region to glimpse the star, leading organisers to call off his live appearance to prevent potential injuries. The event was subsequently replaced with a digital live stream. Samantha Ruth Prabhu Stays Composed After Being Mobbed by Fans Days After Nidhhi Agerwal Incident, Sparks Fresh Debate on Celebrity Safety and Event Security.

Fan Frenzy at Packed China Mall Forces Zhang Linghe Event to Go Online

The promotional appearance for Chinese eyewear brand Molsion was scheduled to take place at a prominent local mall. However, fans began gathering hours in advance, quickly filling the building to capacity.

Videos circulating on social media showed packed walkways and crowded balconies spanning multiple levels of the shopping centre. The rush of attendees entering the building reportedly resulted in damage to one of the venue's glass entrance doors.

As crowd-control challenges escalated, organisers released a statement on Weibo announcing the cancellation of the on-site program, citing the need to prioritise public safety.

Fan Frenzy Shuts Down Zhang Linghes China Mall Event

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Pivot to Live Stream Promotion

To accommodate the massive turnout safely, the physical event was substituted with an online broadcast. Zhang, who was named a brand ambassador for Molsion in April, hosted a live stream to promote the company's latest eyewear collection from a secure location.

The strategy allowed the brand to fulfil its promotional goals while immediately dispersing the dense crowds inside the shopping centre.

Zhang Linghe's Rising Star Power

The chaotic turnout in Nanning reflects the 28-year-old actor's rapidly growing popularity in the entertainment industry. Zhang initially gained a large following through roles in popular C-dramas such as Love Between Fairy And Devil (2022), Story of Kunning Palace (2023), and The Princess Royal (2024).

His profile expanded significantly following his performance in the 2026 hit period romance Pursuit of Jade, which attracted a broad international audience. Ajith Kumar Mobbed by Fans and Media As He Casts Vote in TN Assembly Elections 2026; Superstar Captures Moment on Camera (Watch Videos).

This is not the first time Zhang's public appearances have caused logistical challenges. Massive crowds routinely gather for his airport arrivals and brand promotions. Notably, ahead of his attendance at the Gucci Cruise 2027 fashion show in New York on May 16, dedicated fans purchased digital billboard advertising space in Times Square to welcome him to the city.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 01:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).