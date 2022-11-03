The first reviews for God of War: Ragnarök are out and it looks like Sony Santa Monica has done it again. A sequel to 2018's highly acclaimed God of War, the sequel is getting perfect scores from many outlets with a bunch saying that its the best gaming experience of this year as well. With a bunch of rave reception coming its way, let's take a look at what some of the critics are saying. The Last of Us: Pedro Pascal's Series Adaptation of the PlayStation Game to Release on January 15, 2023!

IGN: God of War: Ragnarok is the complete package and everything that you would need from a AAA title. It has a beautiful story, deadly combat and visuals that will mesmerize you till the end. No matter what kind of a player you are and what type of games you like, you should give God of War: Ragnarok a chance. It will surely leave you baffled with its beauty, rich story, and best-in-class gameplay. God of War: Ragnarok establishes a new hallmark in the video game development and design segments.

TechRadar: With God of War Ragnarok, Sony Santa Monica seamlessly weaves together the brutality of the original series with the emotive threads spun by its own revival. It’s done so beautifully, never letting ambition exceed the needs of its story – and what a story it is. God of War Ragnarok is a fitting end to the series’ Norse saga and one I’ll be thinking about for some time.

The Verge: When I look at this game and compare it to its predecessor, God of War, Ragnarök feels like what God of War was supposed to be. This narrative of a terrible man trying to ensure his son does not repeat his mistakes while on this epic journey is better reflected in Ragnarök than in the first game. There were so many great moments, large and small, that left me breathless, like I had experienced the very best of what video games can be in both narrative and gameplay.

Gamespot: Despite being a story about warring gods and the end of the world, the soul of the game is something far more sentimental. You may have noticed that I've avoided mentioning the names of characters or describing plot beats, and that was intentional. To talk more about anything or anyone would be to rob you of some of the most unexpected things that God of War Ragnarok achieves with its narrative and the themes they explore. The last game's thoughtful approach to exploring fatherhood was unexpected, Ragnarok somehow manages to feel like an even more personal tale about the complicated nature of families and the people that make them up. For every moment of brutality, there is one of genuine and relatable emotion.

The Guardian: There haven’t been many interpretations of ancient mythology as gripping, detailed and imaginative as this, in video games or any other medium. It brings the stories and characters of an ancient era to life in a way that only modern technology could realise.

