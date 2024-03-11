New Delhi, March 11: As we mark the fourth anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is a time for serious, somber reflection. The pandemic has resulted in more than 774 million confirmed cases and over seven million deaths globally. The threat of new variants of the coronavirus still looms, especially for those with underlying health conditions.

Long COVID-19, characterised by lingering symptoms such as loss of taste and smell or chronic fatigue, continues to affect millions of adults and children. As we adjust to our new reality, much of what the public health community emphasised during the pandemic still applies. While we live freely, we must also continue to live cautiously, testing for the coronavirus if and when symptoms arise. COVID-19 Sub-Variant JN.1 in India: Country Logs 1,513 Cases of Coronavirus.

Experts have noted a recent increase in Covid-19 cases in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Bihar. This rise is attributed to temperature fluctuations and the emergence of new, more contagious strains of the virus. COVID-19 Scare: WHO Asks Countries To Strengthen Surveillance As Coronavirus Cases Continue To Rise.

Northern India, including states such as Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar, has seen a concerning surge in Covid-19 cases. Factors contributing to this surge include low testing rates, the emergence of mutant variants, and fluctuating weather conditions in North India.

Meanwhile, a new study published in The Lancet medical journal has revealed that undiagnosed diabetes has significantly contributed to Covid-19 hospitalisations and deaths in many low- and middle-income countries, including India.

Efforts are underway worldwide to prevent the next global pandemic. Systems for quickly analyzing viruses, bacteria, and fungi have been developed and are being adopted by several countries. These systems could provide early detection of new and dangerous pathogens, potentially preventing another global outbreak.

As we reflect on the past four years, we can also draw inspiration from how far we have come. The private sector’s collective response to an unprecedented public health crisis has been commendable. Industries innovated at a time of need, and people across the globe should be proud of these efforts.

While we remember the lives lost and the challenges faced, let us also acknowledge the resilience shown by people worldwide.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2024 09:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).