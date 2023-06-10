Diabetes Week is observed during the third week of June every year in the United Kingdom. The week-long observance is aimed to raise awareness and educate people about the condition and its possible signs and symptoms. The week highlights the need for early diagnosis and reducing the risk of developing the illness. Exercise Can Help Reduce Risk of Type 2 Diabetes: Study.

This year, Diabetes Week 2023 will take place from June 12 to 18. Diabetes is a serious illness where the blood sugar is too high. The condition is caused due to either the pancreas not producing enough insulin or the cells of the body not responding correctly to the insulin produced. Diabetes, if left untreated, leads to many health complications. The exact cause of most types of diabetes is unknown, but in all cases, sugar builds up in the bloodstream, causing the condition. As Diabetes Week 2023 nears, here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of the week.

Diabetes Week 2023 Dates

Diabetes Week 2023 will take place from June 12 to June 18.

Diabetes Week History

The origin of diabetes can be traced to the 18th and 19th centuries when physicians began to realize that dietary changes could cause diabetes. Elliott Joslin published ‘The Treatment of Diabetes Mellitus’ in 1916, highlighting that a fasting diet and regular exercise could help in the regulation of blood sugar levels. In 1920, Frederick Banting, a Canadian physician, first thought to use insulin to treat diabetes. 'Artificial Pancreas' Lowers Disease Management Burden for Diabetic People, Reveals Study.

According to historical records, Diabetes Week was founded in 1934 by HG Wells and RD Lawrence. Both men were diabetic. They decided to establish Diabetes Week considering the magnitude of risk diabetes poses to the population of the UK and aimed to raise awareness about the ailment among the masses.

Diabetes Week Significance

Diabetes Week holds great significance as it educates people about the condition and helps improve the lives of people with diabetes worldwide. Early diagnosis of diabetes is the first step towards managing and preventing the condition. The most common types of diabetes are type 1, 2, and gestational diabetes. Diabetes Week is a great platform to help people with diabetes and those who care for them to make informed decisions about their condition.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

