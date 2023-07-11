Mumbai, July 11: Peru has declared a 90-day national emergency after recording a spike in cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome, a rare neurological disorder. Peru has recorded 182 cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome since June this year. Four people have died of the rare neurological disorder in the country. The news of an increase in cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome in Peru has spiked online searches for "what is Guillain-Barre Syndrome?", "what causes Guillain-Barre Syndrome?" and "treatment for Guillain-Barre Syndrome". In this article, we will share key details about the Guillain-Barre Syndrome.

In the wake of rising cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome, Peru President Dina Boluarte has allotted a budget of USD 3.27 million to improve patient care and detection, and production of informative material for citizens and health care workers.

What Is Guillain-Barre Syndrome?

GBS or Guillain-Barre Syndrome is a rare neurological disorder in which the body's immune system mistakenly attacks part of the peripheral nervous system. This can cause muscle weakness and sometimes paralysis.

Guillain-Barre Syndrome Symptoms:

According to US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, early symptoms of GBS include weakness and tingling. Patient suffering from GBS usually first feel these symptoms in both legs. Some people then have weakness and tingling in their arms and upper body. In severe cases, patient suffers paralysis.

What Causes GBS?

There is no one cause, but several things can lead to GBS. Diarrhea or a respiratory illness, viral infections caused by Zika virus, flu virus and other viruses and vaccinations are major causes behind Guillain-Barre Syndrome.

How To Prevent GBS?

There is no absolute way to prevent Guillain-Barre Syndrome. However, there are things that one can do to reduce your risk of developing GBS. Getting vaccinated for infections that may trigger GBS is one of the easiest way to prevent GBS. Frequently washing hands and consumption of healthy diet also reduce chance of developing GBS.

Treatment and Vaccine:

Unfortunately, there is no cure or vaccine for Guillain-Barre Syndrome. However, early detection and treatment can lead up to speedy recovery. Plasmapheresis is the most common treatment for GBS. It involves removing the blood from the body and filtering out the antibodies that are attacking the nerves. Most people with GBS make a full recovery, although it can take months or even years for the symptoms to resolve completely. GBS causes death in rare case.

