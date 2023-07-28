A group of eleven sanitation workers from Haritha Karma Sena in Parappanangadi municipality, Malappuram, bagged the first prize in the monsoon bumper lottery. The women's group from Kerala collectively won a lottery prize of Rs 10 crore. Out of the eleven women, nine of them pooled Rs 25 each to purchase a ticket worth Rs 250, while the other two of them shared Rs 12.5 each. Ponniyin Selvan 2 Song PS Anthem: AR Rahman Surprises Fans with New Track Containing Electrifying Vocals and Rap (Watch Video).

The lottery ticket of Rs 250 was jointly purchased by civic workers P Parvathy, K Leela, MP Radha, M Sheeja, K Chandrika, E Bindu, Karthiyayini, K Shobha, C Baby, C Kuttymalu and P Lakshmi. Out of the eleven women, Baby and Kuttymalu had put in Rs 12.5 each as they didn't have enough money for a full share.

The eleven women who are a part of the 57-member Haritha Karma Sena group in the municipality were on cloud nine after winning the prize. Even after winning the lottery of such a massive amount, the women have decided to continue with their vocation as sanitation workers.

Eleven Civic Workers From Kerala Win Lottery:

Many of these women are facing severe financial hardships. Some of them would even walk their way to the municipality from their homes to save their transportation costs.

The women's group presented the winning lottery ticket to Punjab National Bank's Parappanangadi branch. The eleven-member group who spent the last two-and-a-half years working hard to collect non-biodegradable waste plan to utilise the winning amount to fund building a house, repaying their debts and paying for their children's education.

