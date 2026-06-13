ABVMU CNET Result 2026 Declared at abvmucet26.co.in; Download UP CNET Scorecard, Check Counselling Dates

The Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University (ABVMU) has officially declared the UP CNET Result 2026. Candidates who appeared for the Common Nursing Entrance Test (CNET) can now download their scorecards from the official website, abvmucet26.co.in.

The ABVMU CNET 2026 examination was conducted on June 6 in offline mode at designated examination centres across Uttar Pradesh. Candidates marked their responses on OMR sheets provided at the test centres. Following the evaluation process, the university has now released the result and scorecard for all candidates.

How to Check ABVMU CNET Result 2026

Candidates can follow these simple steps to download their UP CNET 2026 scorecard:

Visit the official website: abvmucet26.co.in Click on the Login link. Enter your Application Number/Roll Number and Date of Birth. Click on the UP CNET Result 2026 or Scorecard link. Download and save the scorecard for future reference.

Candidates who qualify in the entrance examination will be eligible to participate in the UP CNET 2026 counselling process. CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Date, Time, Marksheet Download Steps.

Direct Link to Download UP CNET Scorecard 2026

Applicants can access their scorecards directly through the candidate login portal available on the official website.

UP CNET 2026 Counselling

The university is expected to begin the counselling process soon. Qualified candidates will be required to complete the counselling registration process to participate in seat allotment. REET Mains Result 2026 Released on rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per available information, the first round of UP CNET 2026 counselling may commence from June 29. Detailed counselling schedules, seat allotment dates, and choice-filling instructions will be released separately by ABVMU.

Participating Institutions

A total of 181 nursing institutions are participating in the UP CNET 2026 admission process. These institutions have been assigned ratings by Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University based on various academic and infrastructure parameters.

Notably, only 20 institutions have received the prestigious 'A' rating for the BSc Nursing programme, making them among the most sought-after colleges during the counselling process.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for the latest updates regarding counselling registration, seat allotment, and admission procedures.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 07:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).