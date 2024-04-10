Amaravati, April 10: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) is expected to announce the results of the AP Inter first and second-year exams for 2024 on April 12, as per the sources within the board. Initially anticipated by April 15, this earlier announcement brings relief to students awaiting their results. Both first and second-year results will be released simultaneously, simplifying the process for students and administrators.

The AP Inter first-year exams were conducted from March 1 to March 19, 2024, with a single shift timing from 9 am to 12 noon. Similarly, the AP second-year exams took place from March 2 to March 20, 2024. With the conclusion of the exams, students anxiously anticipated the release of their results to ascertain their performance. Students eagerly awaiting their results can access them through the board's official website using their roll number and date of birth. NEET UG 2024: NTA to Reopen Application Window for Medical Entrance Exam on April 9 at neet.ntaonline.in, Know How to Apply Online.

How to Check AP Inter Results 2024: Step-by-Step Guide

To check the AP Inter first and second-year results, students can follow these simple steps:

Visit the official websites of the board: bieap.apcfss.in, bie.ap.gov.in. Locate and click on the AP Inter first and second-year result links, depending on the year you appeared for. NEET UG 2024: NTA Re-Opens Registration Window for Medical Entrance Exam at neet.ntaonline.in, Check How to Apply. Enter your credentials, including your roll number and date of birth. Once logged in, your result will be displayed on the screen. Verify your result carefully and download or print it for future reference.

While the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) Andhra Pradesh aims to announce the AP Inter 1st and 2nd Year Results 2024 by April 15, 2024, the official confirmation regarding the date and time will be provided on the board's official website, bieap.apcfss.in, bie.ap.gov.in. Students are advised to stay tuned for further updates.

