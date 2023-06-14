Mumbai, June 14: On the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur has announced the results of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2023.

At a press conference held at 10:55 AM, the state education minister announced the results of the AP EAPCET 2023. Candidates must log in using their registration number and hall ticket number on the official website in order to get the EAMCET 2023 result.

The AP EAPCET for this year was held from May 15 to May 23. The exams for pharmacy and agriculture took place on May 22 and 23, while the exam for engineering was taken from May 15 to May 19. AP Inter Supplementary Results 2023 Out at bie.ap.gov.in, bieap.apcfss.in: Andhra Pradesh Board Declares Manabadi 1st and 2nd Year Inter Supplementary Exam Results, Know How To Check.

How to Check and Download Scorecards

Click on the AP EAMCET Result 2023 link Enter your roll number and application The result will be displayed on the screen Download the result and keep a copy

On behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, the test was administered by JNTU, Anantapur. TS SSC Results 2023: BSE Telangana to Declare Results at bse.telangana.gov.in Tomorrow at 12 Noon.

A total of 3,38,739 applicants submitted applications for the AP EAMCET 2023, comprising 2,38,180 in the engineering stream and 1,00.559 in the agriculture stream.

Last year, a total of 3,01,172 applicants submitted applications for admission to the engineering and agricultural programmes, but only 2,82,46 of those applicants showed up for the exam. A total pass rate of 89.12% was obtained for engineering, and 95.06% for agriculture.

