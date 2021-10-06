Hyderabad, October 6: Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday announced the result for Common Entrance Test (2021). Candidates can check RGUKT-CET result 2021 on the official website - rgukt.in. The examination was held on September 26 in a single shift from 11 am to 1 pm. Aspirants need to login with their credentials, including application number and date of birth, to check their rank card. Rajasthan University BA LLB, BSc Result 2021 Declared, Students Can Check Their Results Online at uniraj.ac.in.

According to media reports, over 75,000 aspirants appeared for the exam. The result was officially announced at 11 am in a press conference organised at Media Point, R & B Building in Vijayawada by Andhra Pradesh State Education Minister Dr Audimulapu Suresh. The final answer key was released on October 2. UPSSSC PET 2021 Revised Answer Key Relased At upsssc.gov.in; Here Are Steps How To Download.

Here Are Steps To Check The Result:

Visit the official website of the university- rgukt.in .

. On the home page, click on the ‘RGUKT CET 2021’ tab.

A new page will open.

Click on “AP RGUKT Results 2021”.

Enter your login credentials.

Download the rank card.

Take its printout for any future use.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website for further information about the selection process. The RGUKT-CET 2021 was conducted for admissions to the six-year integrated engineering course in four Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) colleges affiliated to the university.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 06, 2021 04:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).