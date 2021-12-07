Lucknow, December 7: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday released the final answer key of Banaras Hindu University Entrance Test (BHUET) 2021. Candidates can download the BHUET Final Answer Key 2021 from the official website of the university - bhuet.nta.nic.in. The final answer keys have been released for the OMR sheet-based exam and the Computer Based Test.

Notably, the OMR sheet-based exam was conducted from October 3, 2021, and the Computer Based Test was held from September 28, 2021. The final answer key was released by the NTA after considering the objections raised by the aspirants against the provisional answer keys. KPSC Provisional Answer Key 2021 for Accountant, Cashier & Other Post Exam, Candidates Can Download The Answer Key Online at keralapsc.gov.in.

Here Are Steps To Download The Final Answer Keys:

Visit the official website- bhuet.nta.nic.in .

. On the home page, click on the links - "NATIONAL TESTING AGENCY Final Answer Keys BHU Entrance Test 2021 (OMR Based)" and "NATIONAL TESTING AGENCY Final Answer Keys BHU Entrance Test 2021 (CBT)."

Click on the respective Answer Key.

PDFs for the Computer Based Test and OMR sheet test will open.

These PDF files comprise details, including the Question Id, Final Answer Key, Remarks.

Take a printout of the Answer Key for future use.

The NTA released the scores on November 22. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Banaras Hindu University Entrance Test for further information. Aspirants can also contact the helpdesk dgmcs.cc@sbi.co.in, and in case of any doubt, applicants can call on the help desk at 18004253800.

