Patna, March 30: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to announce the results of the 2024 Matric examination soon. The exact date and time will be released on the board’s official social media pages. Once declared, students can access their results on the BSEB’s official websites, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and results.biharboardonline.com, using their roll code and roll number.

This year, the Matric Exams were held from February 15 to 23, with a total of 16,94,564 candidates participating. Media reports suggest that the results are likely to be announced on either March 30 or March 31. However, there has been no official confirmation of the result date and time. Students are therefore advised to monitor the board’s official website and social media channels for updates. Bihar Board 12th Result Declared: BSEB Inter Result Released at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, 87.21% Students Pass Exams.

In the previous year, more than 16 lakh students took the Bihar matric exam, which was held from February 14 to 22. Of these, 81.04% successfully passed the exam. Bihar Board 12th Result: BSEB Inter Result to Be Declared Today at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, Know How to Check Scorecard.

Students need to score at least 33 per cent marks in each subject and 150 marks in aggregate to pass the Bihar class 10th or Matric Exam.

Bihar Board 10th Result: How to Download

Visit the website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Navigate the link to the Bihar 10th result. Enter your date of birth and BSEB roll number to log in. The screen will display the BSEB Class 10 result 2024. Check and download BSEB Matric Result 2024 for future reference.

In case, students and parents face difficulty while checking online, they may check their Bihar board 2024 class 10th results through SMS.

Here are easy steps to download results through SMS.

Go to the Message box of your mobile phone

Type BIHAR 10 Roll Number and Send it to 56263

You will get the result as an SMS on your screen, once out

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2024 10:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).