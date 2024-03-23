Patna, March 23: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to announce the results of the Intermediate examinations today, March 23, 2024, at 1:30 pm. The results pertain to the exams conducted from February 1 to 12.

Students can access their results on the official BSEB website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, once the results link is activated. The declaration of results will be made by the education minister in a press conference, following past trends.

To check their scorecards, candidates will need to enter their registration number, roll number, and password. This year, approximately 13 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 examination across all streams. The gender distribution of the candidates was almost equal, with 6,77,921 males and 6,21,431 females.

How to Check BSEB Class 12 Result?

Visit the official website of BSEB at results.biharboardonline.com Click on the link mentioning Bihar School Education Board Class 12 result Enter your roll code and roll number Your scorecard will be displayed before you Download the scorecard and take a print out for future reference.

Along with the results, the board will also announce the list of toppers, the pass percentage, and other relevant details. To pass the Class 12 examination, students are required to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks.

Post-results, students will have the option to request photocopies of their answer booklets and OMR sheets. Those who do not clear the exams will have the opportunity to appear for the Bihar Board compartment exams. Further information about these exams will be announced after the declaration of the BSEB Intermediate Class 12 results.

