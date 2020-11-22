New Delhi, November 22: The admit cards of Bihar ITI CAT 2020 will be released on Sunday. It will be available on the official website of Bihar Combined entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB). The candidates can get their admit cards from bceceboard.bihar.gov.in , once the cards are issued. The exam aspirants can log in to the website and download the admit cards. UCIL Exam 2020 Admit Card Released at Official Website - ucil.gov.in; Examination on December 6.

To get the admit cards, candidates have to login with Bihar ITICAT application n umber and date of birth. The admit card will include the important details regarding the examination such as name of the candidate, name of the test centre, address of test centre, roll number, timing of the examination among others. Assam Police SI Admit Card 2020 Released by State Level Police Recruitment Board, Examination to be Conducted on November 22.

Follow these Steps to Download Bihar ITI CAT 2020 Admit Card:

Go to the official website of BCECEB - bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

On the homepage look for the link - 'Bihar ITI CAT Admit Card 2020' and click on it.

It will direct you to a new page of the BCECEB website.

Enter your Bihar ITI CAT application number and date of birth.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card and take a print out of the same for future references.

The Bihar ITI CAT 2020 is scheduled to be conducted on December 4. Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board is organising the examination. It will be conducted on various centres on same day.

