Patna, June 22: The Bihar School Education Board has released the results of Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test 2019 for three subjects. The results for Science, Urdu and Sanskrit examination have been declared on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the BSTET 2019 can visit the portal at bsebstet2019.in to check and download the result. BSTET 2019 was conducted for 15 subjects and earlier in March this year, the board has announced the result of BSTET 2019 for 12 subjects. Bihar STET 2019 Result Declared at biharboardonline.com; Here is How to Check It.

The results for remaining three subjects -Science, Urdu and Sanskrit- have now been declared by the board. Bihar School Examination Board conducts tahe Bihar Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (BSTET) for the recruitment of teachers for the secondary level (Class 9- Class 10) and higher secondary level (Class 11- Class 12) in the schools in the state. BSEB Class 10 & 12 Compartment Result 2021 Declared by Bihar Board On Official Website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Here is How to Check the Bihar STET Result 2019:

Go the official website of the BSTET at bsebstet2019.in

On the home page click on the link the says 'Bihar STET 2019 Result'

A new web page will open

Login by entering your credentials - application number and DOB

Your result will be displayed on screen.

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the Bihar secondary teacher eligibility test result for future references. Aspirants are also advised to contact the relevant authorities immediately in case of any discrepancies.

