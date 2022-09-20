Bihar Public Service Commission, BPSC has released BPSC 67th prelims admit card today, on September 20, 2022. The candidates, who are going to appear in the examination can download their admit card from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC 67th prelims re-exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 30 from 12 noon to 2.00 PM. UGC NET 2022 Admit Card for Phase 2 Exam Released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Know Steps To Download

The recruitment drive is being conducted for the recruitment of 726 posts in the Bihar state government. The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, and Personality Test. NTA NET Admit Card 2022 Release Date: UGC to Release Admit Card for Phase 2 Exam on September 16 At ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Here’s How to Download

The candidates would require to enter their BPSC login details to download their admit card and candidates must note that only registered candidates would be able to download their BPSC admit card. The admit card will be available only on the official website and this is to be noted that the admit card will not be sent on any individuals email id.

BPSC Admit Card 2022: Steps to Download

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference

Earlier, the commission has scheduled the BPSC 67th Preliminary Examination on September 21, 2022 but BPSC has rescheduled the dates and now the exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 30, 2022. The exam will be conducted on one shift i.e., 12:00 PM to 02:00 PM and over 6 lakh candidates has participated in this exam.

