Chandigarh, June 11: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) will declare class 10 results on Friday at 5 pm. Students can check BSEH Class 10 results on the official website of the Haryana Board - bseh.org.in. Notably, class 10 board exams were cancelled by the BSEH due to COVID-19 pandemic. All the students will be declared pass in the Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) class 10th Result 2021. MBSE HSLC Result 2021: Mizoram Declares Class 10 Exam Results.

More than three lakh students under Haryana Board will now be eligible for taking addmissions into class 11. Students can re-appear for class 10 exams if they are not satisfied with the result. “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the situation is not conducive for conducting the examination. But if a student wants to take the examination, the examination can be conducted for such students when the circumstances are normal,” reported NDTV quoting Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal as saying. Maharashtra Class 10 Board Exam Results 2021: State Govt Announces Evaluation Criteria, All Students To Be Promoted and Marks to Be Given on Internal Assessment Basis.

Here Are Steps to Check The Result:

Students are required to visit the official website of the board - bseh.org.in.

On the home page, click on the “result” tab.

Select Class 10th Result 2021 option.

Students are required to enter login credentials, including their name and roll numbers to get the result.

BSEH Class 10 result will be appeared on the screen.

Download the result and take its printout for future reference.

The Haryana Board had to cancel exams of four subjects due to COVID-19 pandemic. The marks will be allotted in these subjects on the basis of internal assessment. Last year the overall pass percentage for BSEH Class 10 exams was 64.59 percent. The board also cancelled the class 12 exams due to coronavirus.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2021 02:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).