Mumbai, February 7: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will announce the results of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation examinations today, February 7. The CA Foundation exams 2023 were held in December 2023 and January 2024 in various centres across the country. Candidates who appeared for the CA Foundation exams 2023 can check their results on the official website of the institute, icai.nic.in, by entering their registration number and roll number. They can also download their scorecards from the same website. CA Foundation Exam 2023 New Dates: ICAI Reschedules Foundation Course Examinations, Check Latest Timetable Here.

The CA Foundation exam is the first level of the CA course, which tests the basic knowledge and understanding of the candidates in accounting, business laws, economics and mathematics. The exam consists of four papers, each carrying 100 marks. MPBSE Class 12 Exams: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education Exams 2024 Begin in 7,500 Centres Across State, Last Paper on March 9.

How to Check CA Foundation Result 2023

Visit the official website icai.nic.in

Click on the ICSI CSEET January 2024 result link on the main page.

Enter login information and click submit.

Verify and save the result.

Download and print a copy for CA Foundation Result 2023.

As per the CA Foundation Exam Passing Criteria, to pass the CA Foundation examination, candidates need to score a minimum of 40 percent in each paper. Furthermore, passing all four papers with a combined total of 50 marks is necessary to meet the qualification requirements.

The ICAI had earlier said that the results of the CA Foundation exams are likely to be declared on Wednesday, February 7, 2024. It also advised the candidates to keep visiting the website for any updates.

