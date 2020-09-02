Kolkata, September 2: Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calcutta, Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee, on Wednesday said that the university would conduct online exams for its Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) final year students. The exams will begin on October 1 and will conclude on October 18. The results of these exams will be declared on October 31. Calcutta University B.Com Third Semester Results 2020 Declared at wbresults.nic.in.

The VC of the university said, "Questions will be sent to those who cannot appear for online exams via email and WhatsApp and have to submit the answers in hard copy to his/her respective institution after 24 hours." Teachers of the same institution will evaluate the answer sheets of undergraduate students. Earlier, the method of external evaluation was followed. However, the changes in the evaluation method have been done due to the COVID-19 pandemic. UGC Issues Revised Guidelines on Examinations And Academic Calendar 2020, Final Year Exams to be Held by September End.

"The earlier decision of the university senate (the highest decision-making body) for evaluation based on 80-20 ratio (previous semester performance and internal assessment) will not be valid any more," the V-C added. Close to 160 colleges affiliated to the Calcutta University. These colleges and institutions are mostly located in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, and South 24 Parganas.

