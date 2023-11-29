Delhi, November 29: The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 answer key for the exam that was administered on November 26 is reportedly scheduled to be released by the Indian Institute of Management tomorrow, November 30. When the answer key and results are released, candidates can access them via the official website - iimcat.ac.in.

Around 3.3 lakh candidates took the exam, and the answer keys are scheduled to be provided within three to four days of the exam day. IIM Bangalore provided the answer key on December 1, 2022, and objections were accepted till December 4, 2022 last year.

The CAT 2023 objection window will be opened after the answer key has been released. Candidates will be allowed three to four days to review provisional answers and file objections. The examining authority sets the fee per question that must be paid in this procedure.

The official CAT answer key 2023 will be available in the form of a pdf. It will have CAT 2023 questions, the responses marked by the candidates and the correct answers to the questions. The provisional official CAT 2023 answer key can also be challenged by the candidates if they find any questions incorrect.

CAT 2023 Answer Key: How to Download

Candidates may view the CAT 2023 answer key after it has been issued by following the instructions listed below.

Go to the CAT 2023 official website at iimcat.ac.in. On the homepage look for the CAT 2023 answer key link. Sign in with your application ID and password. The solution key for each slot will be shown on the screen. Download the CAT 2023 answer key PDF for future records.

Around 2.88 lakh candidates appeared for the exam out of 3.28 lakh registered eligible candidates. The overall attendance was approximately 88 per cent.

