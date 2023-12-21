Lucknow, December 21: The Indian Institute of Management or IIM Lucknow is expected to declare the CAT 2023 Exam result in due course of time. Once declared, the result of the Common Admission Test examination will be available on the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in. Students can check and download their CAT 2023 exam results from the official website of CAT.

To check the CAT Exam 2023 result, candidates will have to use their login credentials. This year, the Common Admission Test examination was held on November 26 at various exam centres across the country. A total of 3.28 lakh registered for the CAT 2023 examination. UGC NET 2023: NTA Likely To Release December Answer Key of National Eligibility Test Exam Soon at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, Know How To Download.

How to Check IIM CAT 2023 Result:

Visit the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in .

. On the homepage, click on the CAT 2023 result link.

A new page will open.

Enter using your login details.

Click on submit.

Your IIM CAT 2023 result will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference.

Out of the 3.28 lakh, only 2.88 lakh candidates appeared for the CAT 2023 examination. The overall attendance was 88 percent. IIM Lucknow released the provisional answer key of the CAT Exam on December 5 with candidates being able to raise objections till December 8. KSET 2023 Exam: Registration for Karnataka State Eligibility Test Examination Extended Till Today, Apply Online at kea.kar.nic.in.

The IIM CAT 2023 exam consisted of 66 questions of which 24 were in section I or Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), 20 in section II or Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and 22 in section 3 or Quantitative Ability (QA) 22.

