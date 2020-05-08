CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exam 2020 New Time Table: Class 10, 12 Examinations to Be Held From July 1 to July 15

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 8: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 examination dates are announced on Thursday. The Class X and Class XII exams will be held from July 1 to July 15. The examinations will be held after a long delay due to COVID-19 lockdown in the country. This development comes after Human Resource Development (HRD) Ramesh Pokhriyal, on Tuesday, in a webinar said that decision on CBSE board exams will be taken in a couple of days. Universities in Maharashtra to Conduct Only Final Year Examinations for 2020, All Other Students to Be Promoted Without Exams.

"The students have been impatiently waiting for the schedule for pending exams. It has been decided today that the exams will be conducted from July 1 to 15," Pokhriyal said. JEE Advanced 2020 Exam Date Announced: Examination to Be Conducted on August 23, Says HRD Ministry.



There are four subjects for Class 10 whose exams are yet to be conducted. Class 10 students will sit for Hindi, English, Science and Social Science exams. Students of Class 12 will similarly sit for Computer Science, Hindi, Geography, Sociology and Business Studies.

The HRD Ministry is now chalking out a plan for conducting exams in the areas which are heavily affected by the novel coronavirus infection. Last month, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had announced that it will not conduct the pending tests in foreign countries.