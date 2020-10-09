New Delhi, October 9: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday announced the CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2020 today, October 10. The students who ho had appeared for the CBSE Compartmental exam 2020 can check the results on the official website. The results have been made available at cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Reports inform that as many as 59.43 percent students have passed the CBSE compartment exam 2020. The CBSE Class 12 compartment exam result 2020 can also be checked from the DigiLocker website and app. CBSE 12 Compartment Result 2020: CBSE Direct Link

In the Class 12 compartment exam 2020, a total of 87,651 students had registered to appear in the exams. The CBSE Class 12 compartment exam was conducted by the CBSE from September 22 to September 29. The steps to check the CBSE Compartment Result 2020 have been given below.

How to check CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2020

Students have to visit the official website cbseresults.nic.in Click on the link that reads 'CBSE 12th Class Compartmental Results' Enter the details that have been asked Verify and submit the details Your CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen Download the result and take a print of the same for future reference

How to Check CBSE Compartment Result 2020 on DigiLocker

Go to https://results.digitallocker.gov.in/cbse2020.html

Enter your roll number and admit card ID

Submit and download results.

Reports inform that nearly 1,50,198 students of Class 10 and 87,651 Class 12 students have appeared in the compartment CBSE compartment exam 2020. Earlier, the Supreme Court had asked the CBSE to declare compartment examination results 'expeditiously'. It had asked the University Grants Commission (UGC) to ensure that students get admission in colleges saying “these are exceptional times”.

