Mumbai, February 5: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the CBSE Admit Card 2024 for Class 10th and Class 12th exam today, February 5. Candidates who will be appearing for CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th board examinations can download the admit card by visiting the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. The CBSE Class 10 exam will begin on February 15 and will end on March 13.

On the other hand, the CBSE Class 12 board examination will begin on February 15 and end on April 2. Both Class 10th and Class 12th board examinations will be conducted in single shifts from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm on all exam days.

How to Download CBSE Admit Card 2024:

Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the Pariksha Sangam link.

A new page will open, which will allow schools to select the school link.

Next, click on the pre-exam activities link, and a new page will open.

Now click on the CBSE Admit Card 2024 link.

Enter using login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card thoroughly.

Take a printout for future reference.

This year, the CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th board exams will be held in the months of February, March and April. For more details, candidates can check the official website of CBSE.

