Mumbai, July 15: An important announcement regarding the CBSE Board examinations 2024 has been made by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The annual board examinations for grades 10 and 12 will start on February 15, according to the board. The board stated in its official notification that the tests will go on for about 55 days and end on April 10.

In order to avoid any date conflicts, the board further requested that all organisations giving tests bear the CBSE board exam schedule in mind. CBSE Class 12 Exam Result 2023 Out: CBSE Announces 12th Board Exam Results at cbseresults.nic.in, Know Steps To Check Result.

Several agencies, including the UPSC, JoSAA, NTA, AICTE, Council of Architecture, Election Commission of India, Indian Nursing Council, CTET, Staff Selection Commission, and UGC, have received the notification from the board.

CBSE Results 2023

Between February 15 and April 5, the Central Board of Secondary Education held examinations for classes 10 and 12. From February 15 to April 5, 2023, the CBSE 12th test was administered. Between February 15 and March 21, CBSE Class 10 or matric examinations were given. Results for the CBSE were released on May 12. This year, 87.33% of students passed the CBSE Class 12th board test, while 93.12% of pupils passed the CBSE Class 10 examinations.

The pass rate for class 10th results has decreased by 1.28% this year. The pass rate for the year 2022 was 94.40%. The current value is 93.12%. CBSE Exam 2024 Date: CBSE Board Class 10, 12 Examinations to Begin on This Date Next Year.

This year, CBSE decided not to publish the merit list. To avoid unwholesome competition among pupils, this has been determined. In the mark sheet, CBSE has also refrained from awarding first, second, or third divisions. The 0.1 percent of pupils who received the highest subject grades will receive merit certificates, according to CBSE.

